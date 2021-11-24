Russia and Ukraine stage military drills, as tensions escalate

World+Biz

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:54 pm

Related News

Russia and Ukraine stage military drills, as tensions escalate

The drills come at a time of high tension over Ukraine, with Ukrainian and US officials voicing concerns about a possible Russian attack on its southern neighbour

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:54 pm
Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets take off during a drill in Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine November 23, 2021. Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets take off during a drill in Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine November 23, 2021. Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Russian fighter planes and ships practiced repelling air attacks on naval bases and responding with air strikes during military drills in the Black Sea, Interfax reported on Wednesday, as neighbouring Ukraine also held combat exercises.

The drills come at a time of high tension over Ukraine, with Ukrainian and US officials voicing concerns about a possible Russian attack on its southern neighbour, a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false. 

"About 10 aircraft crews and ships of the Black Sea fleet's Novorossiysk naval base... took part in this combat training event," Interfax cited Russia's Black Sea fleet as saying.

Sukhoi fighter jets were among the planes rehearsing how to respond to enemy air attacks with training flights over Black Sea waters in cooperation with the Black Sea fleet, it said.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv wants Russia to hand it back.

Ukraine, which has accused Russia of massing troops nearby and says Belarus could send migrants over its borders, on Wednesday launched an operation to strengthen its frontier, including military drills for anti-tank and airborne units.

Russia / Ukraine / Russia and Ukraine millitary drill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’