Sanctioned former Russia central banker joins IMF executive board

Global Economy

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 01:32 pm

Related News

Sanctioned former Russia central banker joins IMF executive board

The executive board is the IMF's top day-to-day business decision-making body. Executive directors are elected by member countries or by groups of countries

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 01:32 pm
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Ksenia Yudaeva, under sanctions from the United States, has been elected as the International Monetary Fund's executive director for Russia and Syria, the IMF said on Friday.

The executive board is the IMF's top day-to-day business decision-making body. Executive directors are elected by member countries or by groups of countries.

The outgoing Russian executive director announced in September that Yudaeva, a former adviser to Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, would become the country's new representative.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Yudaeva declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the fund said executive directors were IMF officials and have the duty to act in the interest of the lender and in line with its legal and policy frameworks.

"They may, and in practice they regularly, convey the views of the countries or groups of countries that have elected them," the spokesperson added.

A US Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on sanctions related to Yudaeva and whether she would be able to serve as the IMF executive director for Russia and Syria.

The executive board discusses all aspects of the fund's work, from the IMF staff's annual health checks of member countries' economies to policy issues relevant to the global economy.

Russia has been a contentious issue for the lender since its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022.

The IMF in September had to abandon a short-lived initiative to resume routine "Article IV" assessments of Russia's economic policies after several European countries objected to the re-engagement. The Fund had halted the assessments after the war started.

Speaking on Yudaeva's resignation from the Russian central bank, Governor Nabiullina said her former advisor had helped maintain financial stability in the country.

Top News / World+Biz

Ksenia Yudaeva / International Monetary Fund (IMF) / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

17h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

45m | Videos
No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

2h | Videos
Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

3h | Videos