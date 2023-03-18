Putin, Xi to declare 'new era' for ties, discuss Ukraine

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
18 March, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 09:41 am

Related News

Putin, Xi to declare 'new era' for ties, discuss Ukraine

BSS/AFP
18 March, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 09:41 am
Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will next week sign an agreement ushering in a "new era" of ties and discuss Ukraine, a Kremlin official said Friday (17 March).

"The leaders will sign... a joint statement on strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic relations entering a new era," Putin's top foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Xi will also sign a joint declaration on Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030, adding that there are about a dozen other documents in the pipeline.

The two leaders will both pen articles on bilateral ties that will be published on Monday in a Russian and Chinese newspaper, "an important signal on the eve of the actual talks", Ushakov said.

He added that Russia's military campaign in Ukraine will also be on the agenda.

"Of course, the Ukraine conflict will be discussed. We highly value the restrained, considered position of the Chinese leadership on this issue," Ushakov said.

He said Beijing has an "understanding of the true causes of this crisis" and Moscow welcomed China's peace initiative on the Ukraine conflict published last month.

Putin and Xi will on Monday have a one-on-one "informal" meeting and dinner before negotiations on Tuesday, Ushakov said.

Xi will then return to Beijing, the Kremlin advisor added.

Top News

Xi Jingping / Vladimir Putin / China-Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

32m | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

37m | Tech
Photo: Collected

From HP to Acer: Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

1h | Tech
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT-4 released: What will it be like to grow up with AI?

1h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

1d | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

16h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body