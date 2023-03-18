Putin, Xi to declare 'new era' for ties, discuss Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will next week sign an agreement ushering in a "new era" of ties and discuss Ukraine, a Kremlin official said Friday (17 March).

"The leaders will sign... a joint statement on strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic relations entering a new era," Putin's top foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Xi will also sign a joint declaration on Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030, adding that there are about a dozen other documents in the pipeline.

The two leaders will both pen articles on bilateral ties that will be published on Monday in a Russian and Chinese newspaper, "an important signal on the eve of the actual talks", Ushakov said.

He added that Russia's military campaign in Ukraine will also be on the agenda.

"Of course, the Ukraine conflict will be discussed. We highly value the restrained, considered position of the Chinese leadership on this issue," Ushakov said.

He said Beijing has an "understanding of the true causes of this crisis" and Moscow welcomed China's peace initiative on the Ukraine conflict published last month.

Putin and Xi will on Monday have a one-on-one "informal" meeting and dinner before negotiations on Tuesday, Ushakov said.

Xi will then return to Beijing, the Kremlin advisor added.