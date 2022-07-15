Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency

World+Biz

Reuters
15 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 08:40 pm

Related News

Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency

The change was announced shortly before Roscosmos said it had signed a landmark deal with NASA regarding integrated flights and crews on the International Space Station (ISS)

Reuters
15 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2022. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2022. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Summary

  • Outspoken Dmitry Rogozin replaced by Yuri Borisov
  • Deputy PM Borisov has defence background
  • Roscosmos space agency signs new deal with NASA

Russia President Vladimir Putin ordered a shake-up of Russia's space agency on Friday, appointing Yuri Borisov, a former deputy prime minister and deputy defence minister, to replace Dmitry Rogozin as its head.

 

The change was announced shortly before Roscosmos said it had signed a landmark deal with NASA regarding integrated flights and crews on the International Space Station (ISS) - a rare instance of cooperation between Russia and the United States at a time of acute tension over the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin did not comment on the reasons for the change.

Rogozin had taken a confrontational stance since Roscosmos was hit with sanctio

NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos

ns for its role in Russia's defence industry after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

He had threatened to pull out of the ISS, saying cooperation with the West was "impossible," and pointedly bragged about Russia's nuclear potential.

In a video posted on its Telegram channel, Roscosmos hailed the progress made at the space agency under Rogozin, who was appointed in 2018.

Those achievements included "a record 86 successful launches in a row, construction of the Russian segment of the ISS...and flight tests for a powerful inter-continental ballistic missile," Roscosmos said.

Rogozin has touted the capability of the new Sarmat missile to launch a nuclear strike on the United States, and said it would be operational by the autumn following successful tests earlier this year.

Rogozin appeared to revel in trolling the West, including by waging Twitter spats with billionaire Elon Musk, speaking publicly about Russia's nuclear missile capability and publishing the coordinates and satellite images of Western defence sites with the implication they could be targeted.

There was no official comment on Rogozin's next appointment, but Russia's RIA Novosti news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying he would get a new post.

Borisov, 65, who takes over the helm, has a military background, having been involved with the defence industry since the late 1990s. As deputy premier, he oversaw military and space affairs including the production of weapons and equipment.

Top News

Russia space agency / NASA / Russian President Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man stands in the swimming pool after demonstrators entered the building of the President&#039;s residence amid the country&#039;s economic crisis. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s road to ruin was political, not economic

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

10h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

12h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

1h | Videos
Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

1h | Videos
Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

1h | Videos
2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty