Putin blames Europe energy market 'hysteria' on green transition

World+Biz

Reuters
05 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 10:05 pm

Related News

Putin blames Europe energy market 'hysteria' on green transition

Putin has not yet said whether he will attend

Reuters
05 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 27, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia September 27, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the transition to green energy and low investment in the extraction industries on Tuesday for what he said were "hysteria and some confusion" on European markets where energy prices are surging.

Russia, a major oil and gas exporter, is facing pressure to commit to a "net zero" emissions target ahead of the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts in Glasgow next month and is aimed at agreeing new policies to fight climate change.

Putin has not yet said whether he will attend. 

He told a government meeting on Tuesday that it was vital that the green transition happened smoothly and criticised what he described as "unbalanced decisions" and "drastic steps".

"You see what is happening in Europe. There is hysteria and some confusion in the markets. Why? Because no one is taking it seriously," he said.

"Some people are speculating on climate change issues, some people are underestimating some things, some are starting to cut back on investments in the extractive industries. There needs to be a smooth transition," he said.

He called for the sustainable development of the oil, gas and coal sectors and said it was important that was not neglected.

Putin / Russia / green energy / Climate action plan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment