Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

Reuters
10 January, 2023, 02:40 pm
FILE PHOTO: Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (L) looks at President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the BRICS countries&#039; senior officials in charge of security matters at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2015. To match Special Report BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON-RUSSIAN REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (L) looks at President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the BRICS countries' senior officials in charge of security matters at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2015. To match Special Report BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON-RUSSIAN REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Russia was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to rip Russia apart and ultimately wipe it from the political map of the world.

"The events in Ukraine are not a clash between Moscow and Kyiv - this is a military confrontation between Russia and NATO, and above all the United States and Britain," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The Westerners' plans are to continue to pull Russia apart, and eventually just erase it from the political map of the world," Patrushev told the Argumenti i Fakti newspaper.

Patrushev, a former Soviet spy who has known Putin since the 1970s, is a hardline ally and seen as one of the few people able to influence the Russian president.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

