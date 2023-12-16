Protests in Israel after IDF says It 'accidentally killed' three hostages in Gaza

Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv after news spread of the death of three hostages. Photo: Collected

A large number of people rallied in Tel Aviv to express their discontent over the death of three hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza, as reported by the media.

Images on television and local media reports depicted protesters obstructing a central street in the city, urging the government to promptly intervene and ensure the safe release of the hostages, reports The Wire.

"Their time is running out! Bring them home now!" the crowd was heard chanting, according to a report by the Times of Israel.

The demonstrators carried placards with pictures of the hostages as they marched toward the Israeli military headquarters, DPA news agency reported.

Some protesters criticised Prime Minister Netanyahu's government for not doing enough to secure their release. Several pressed for another hostage deal, as was implemented at the end of November as part of a brief cease-fire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said they "accidentally killed three hostages" during fighting in Gaza, which the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said was "an unbearable tragedy" that all of Israel is grieving.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families at this difficult time. I strengthen our courageous soldiers engaged in the sacred mission of bringing home our hostages, while risking their lives in doing so," Netanyahu added. "Today, on this painful evening, we will dress our wounds, learn the lessons and continue the most important effort of bringing all the hostages home."

Some 130 hostages remain in Gaza.