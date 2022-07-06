'One in two million': US man returns extremely rare blue lobster to sea

Fisherman Catches Rare 'One In Two Million' Blue Lobster Then Releases It Back Into The Ocean

The ocean is the vast reservoir of Nature and home to some amazing and rare animals hidden beneath and at times people accidentally catch a glimpse of rare creatures.

Something similar happened to Lars-Johan Larsson, a Portland resident, when he caught a rare blue lobster earlier this month, reports Indian Express.

The chances of finding a blue lobster are about one in two million

While sharing a picture of the shiny blue lobster, Larsson, who goes by the Twitter handle @LarsJohanL, wrote, "This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million."

This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million. pic.twitter.com/6chTk7PoLP— Lars-Johan Larsson (@LarsJohanL) July 3, 2022

His tweet soon went viral with over five lakh likes and over 40,000 retweets.

Most lobsters are of muddied brown or dull red colour but according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, a blue lobster is very rare and the chances of finding one are one in two million.

Blue lobsters are so-coloured because of a genetic abnormality that causes them to produce more of a certain protein than others.