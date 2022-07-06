'One in two million': US man returns extremely rare blue lobster to sea

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

'One in two million': US man returns extremely rare blue lobster to sea

Blue lobsters are rare and they are often released back into the water when they are caught

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Fisherman Catches Rare &#039;One In Two Million&#039; Blue Lobster Then Releases It Back Into The Ocean
Fisherman Catches Rare 'One In Two Million' Blue Lobster Then Releases It Back Into The Ocean

The ocean is the vast reservoir of Nature and home to some amazing and rare animals hidden beneath and at times people accidentally catch a glimpse of rare creatures.

 

Something similar happened to Lars-Johan Larsson, a Portland resident, when he caught a rare blue lobster earlier this month, reports Indian Express.

The chances of finding a blue lobster are about one in two million

 

While sharing a picture of the shiny blue lobster, Larsson, who goes by the Twitter handle @LarsJohanL, wrote, "This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million."

His tweet soon went viral with over five lakh likes and over 40,000 retweets.

Most lobsters are of muddied brown or dull red colour but according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, a blue lobster is very rare and the chances of finding one are one in two million.

Blue lobsters are so-coloured because of a genetic abnormality that causes them to produce more of a certain protein than others.

 

Top News

Blue Lobster / lobster / Deep Sea Fishing / Deep Sea creature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

7h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

27m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

5h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

5h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’