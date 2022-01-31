N Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, US calls for talks

World+Biz

Reuters
31 January, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

N Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, US calls for talks

Amid a flurry of diplomacy in 2018, including summits with then-US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his nuclear force complete and said he would suspend nuclear testing and launches of the country's longest-range missiles

Reuters
31 January, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 08:42 am
A combination image shows what appears to be a Hwasong-12 &quot;intermediate and long-range ballistic missile&quot; test, that state media KCNA says was carried out on Sunday, along with pictures reportedly taken from outer space with a camera at the warhead of the missle, in this image released on January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A combination image shows what appears to be a Hwasong-12 "intermediate and long-range ballistic missile" test, that state media KCNA says was carried out on Sunday, along with pictures reportedly taken from outer space with a camera at the warhead of the missle, in this image released on January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters

North Korea on Monday confirmed it had launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, the same weapon it once threatened to target the US territory of Guam with "enveloping fire," sparking fears the nuclear-armed state could resume long-range testing.

The launch of the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first reported by South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday. It was the seventh test conducted by North Korea this month and the first time a nuclear-capable missile of that size has been launched since 2017.

The United States is concerned North Korea's escalating missile tests could be precursors to resumed tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and vowed an unspecified response "designed to show our commitment to our allies," a senior US official told reporters in Washington.

"It's not just what they did yesterday, it's the fact that this is coming on the heels of quite a significant number of tests in this month," the official said, while urging Pyongyang to join direct talks with no preconditions.

Amid a flurry of diplomacy in 2018, including summits with then-US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his nuclear force complete and said he would suspend nuclear testing and launches of the country's longest-range missiles.

After talks stalled in 2019, Kim said he was no longer bound by that moratorium, and North Korea suggested this month it could restart those testing activities because the United States and its allies had shown no sign of dropping their "hostile policies."

It is unclear if IRBMs such as the Hwasong-12 were included in Kim's moratorium, but none had been tested since 2017.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the recent flurry of North Korean missile tests was reminiscent of heightened tensions in 2017, when North Korea conducted multiple nuclear tests, launched its largest missiles, and drew threats of "fire and fury" from the United States.

Sunday's test "confirmed the accuracy, safety, and operational effectiveness of the produced Hwasong-12 type weapon system," North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.

State media coverage of the launch made no mention of the United States, and Kim was not reported to have attended. North Korean officials said this month the tests are for self defence and not targeted at any specific country.

Kim vowed ahead of the New Year to bolster North Korea's military capabilities in the face of international uncertainties caused by "hostile policies" by the United States and its allies.

North Korea has previously said the Hwasong-12 can carry a "large-size heavy nuclear warhead," and analysts estimate it has a range of 4,500 km (2,800 miles).

In August 2017, just hours after Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury", the commander of the North's Strategic Forces said it was "seriously considering a plan of enveloping fire" involving a simultaneous launch of four Hwasong-12 missiles toward Guam.

That year North Korea flight-tested the Hwasong-12 at least six times, including flying it over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido twice.

KCNA said Sunday's missile launch was conducted in such a way as to ensure the safety of neighbouring countries, and that the test warhead was fitted with a camera that took photos while it was in space.

Top News

north korea / Missile / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

1h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

2h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

22h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

15h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

16h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

18h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March