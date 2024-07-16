North Korea warns of 'devastating consequences' over leaflets from South

Asia

Reuters
16 July, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 11:06 am

Related News

North Korea warns of 'devastating consequences' over leaflets from South

Tension flared last month after North Korea sent thousands of balloons containing trash to the South in protest against a campaign by North Korean defectors and activists in the South who have for years flown aid parcels and leaflets criticising the Kim regime across the heavily fortified border

Reuters
16 July, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 11:06 am
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin with North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Photo: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Photo: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

South Korea will face "devastating consequences" for dropping anti-Pyongyang leaflets over North Korea, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, citing Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister.

At least 29 large balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets from South Korea were found around North Korea, prompting a blockade in the areas and causing inconvenience to residents, Kim said. 

Tension flared last month after North Korea sent thousands of balloons containing trash to the South in protest against a campaign by North Korean defectors and activists in the South who have for years flown aid parcels and leaflets criticising the Kim regime across the heavily fortified border. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kim said Pyongyang might respond differently if "petty and dirty" behaviour by what she called "human scum" continues, without elaborating. 

"The situation seemed to be becoming unacceptable. Again I give you a stern warning," she said in a statement carried by KCNA. "You will have to face devastating and horrible consequences."

Top News / World+Biz

north korea / south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

3h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

1h | Videos
Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

14h | Videos
How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

13h | Videos
Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

15h | Videos