Myanmar says no Suu Kyi visit for envoy, would be unlawful

World+Biz

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 10:58 am

Related News

Myanmar says no Suu Kyi visit for envoy, would be unlawful

Vice-Senior General Soe Win said no other country would allow such a move

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 10:58 am
FILE PHOTO: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Myanmar will not allow a special ASEAN envoy to meet with detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a top official in the ruling junta said, because it is beyond the country's domestic laws.

Vice-Senior General Soe Win said no other country would allow such a move, as Suu Kyi is facing trial. Myanmar's agreement on the envoy with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was that a visit would depend on internal stability, he said in remarks in state media.

Top News

Myanmar / Suu Kyi / envoy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club