Moscow threatens to block Russian-language Wikipedia over invasion article

World+Biz

Reuters
02 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 12:41 pm

Related News

Moscow threatens to block Russian-language Wikipedia over invasion article

Reuters
02 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 12:41 pm
A reporter&#039;s laptop shows the Wikipedia blacked out opening page in Brussels January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files
A reporter's laptop shows the Wikipedia blacked out opening page in Brussels January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

Russian authorities have threatened to block Wikipedia's Russian-language site over an article that mentions deaths among Ukrainian civilians as well as the Russian forces that have entered Ukraine, Russian Wikipedia said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, it posted a picture of a notification from the Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, informing it of a threat from state prosecutors to block the site over a Russian-language article titled "Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022)".

Among the "illegally distributed information" the notice complained of were "reports about numerous casualties among service personnel of the Russian Federation and also the civilian population of Ukraine, including children."

The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that at least 136 civilians including 13 children had been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. 

Russia has not published any precise casualty figures for its own military, but says its losses have been far lower than those of Ukrainian forces.

Moscow uses the term "special military operation" for its campaign, saying it wants to disarm Ukraine and remove the threat it poses to Russia's security.

Russian authorities could not immediately be asked for comment.

Wikipedia / Russia / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

2h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

15h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

16h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

17h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy