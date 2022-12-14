Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions

World+Biz

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 02:41 pm

Related News

Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 02:41 pm
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans are pictured with the flag of Morocco outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans are pictured with the flag of Morocco outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Morocco's national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.

"Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways," the airline said in an emailed statement.

The Qatari government's international media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Royal Air Maroc had previously said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night's semi-final game against France but on Tuesday a source at a RAM travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled.

The cancellation of Wednesday's seven scheduled flights means RAM was only able to fly the seven flights on Tuesday, leaving fans who had already booked match tickets or hotel rooms unable to travel.

RAM said it would reimburse air tickets and apologised to customers.

The RAM spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Morocco / Morocco Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

5h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

5h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

4h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

29m | TBS Stories
The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

2h | TBS SPORTS
How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

2h | TBS Stories
Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis