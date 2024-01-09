Magnitude 6.7 quake hits off southern Philippines: USGS

09 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:38 am

The quake did not trigger a tsunami alert

Representative image
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean early Tuesday off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami alert, according to the US Tsunami Warning System and there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

It struck at a depth of 70 kilometers (43 miles) about 100 kilometers from Sarangani at the tip of the southern island of Mindanao, the USGS said.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans.

Last month a 7.6 magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning. At least three people died.

