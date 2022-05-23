Lukashenko accuses Poland and NATO of plotting to partition Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Lukashenko accuses Poland and NATO of plotting to partition Ukraine

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 07:13 pm
Lukashenko accuses Poland and NATO of plotting to partition Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he was concerned about what he called moves by the West to "dismember" Ukraine, and accused Poland of seeking to seize the Western part of the country.

He offered no evidence for his assertions.

"What worries us is that they are ready, the Poles and NATO, to come out, to help take western Ukraine like it was before 1939," Lukashenko said during a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, said Kyiv would eventually have to ask for help in preventing the seizure of western Ukraine.

Moscow has in the past suggested that Poland seeks to establish control over historical Polish lands in Ukraine, a claim that Warsaw denies as disinformation.

Poland is one of Ukraine's strongest supporters, sending weapons across the border and taking in over 3 million Ukrainian refugees.

Belarus said in March that its armed forces were not taking part in what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine, but it did serve as a launchpad for Russia to send thousands of troops across the border on 24 February.

Under a non-aggression pact signed in 1939 just before the outbreak of World War Two, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union carved Poland up between them. Most of the territory seized by Moscow is now in either Belarus or Ukraine, while Kaliningrad is an exclave of Russia.

Lukashenko / NATO / Ukraine-Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

5h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

8h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

6h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

46m | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

2h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter