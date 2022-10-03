‘Let us pledge to live up to our shared responsibility to one another’: UN chief

World+Biz

UNB
03 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

‘Let us pledge to live up to our shared responsibility to one another’: UN chief

UNB
03 October, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 02:39 pm
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Photo: Collected
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Photo: Collected

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sought more urgent action and greater investment to provide affordable housing to all – alongside access to electricity, water, sanitation, transport, and other basic services. 

"A cascade of challenges – from climate chaos and conflicts to Covid-19 – is hitting the most vulnerable populations the hardest," he said, adding that rapid and unplanned urbanisation is exacerbating many of these challenges. 

In a message marking the World Habitat Day on Monday, the UN chief said over one billion people live in overcrowded settlements with inadequate housing – and that number is rising every day.

Each year, World Habitat Day focuses attention on the state of human settlements. 

This year's theme – 'Mind the Gap. Leave No One and No Place Behind' – puts the spotlight on widening inequalities in living conditions across the world. 

"To leave no one behind is the core pledge of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Guterres said.

This means making cities work for women and children and closing existing gaps: between the haves and the have-nots; within and between urban and rural areas; and within and between developed and developing regions, he added. 

"On World Habitat Day, let us pledge to live up to our shared responsibility to one another," Guterres said. 

Inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities and human settlements are crucial – and local action is key, he mentioned. 

Cities, towns, and communities can spearhead innovative solutions to address inequalities, ensure adequate shelter for all, tackle the climate crisis and drive a green and inclusive pandemic recovery, he said. 

This includes, Guterres said, pursuing people-centered policies, promoting sustainable patterns of consumption and production, and prioritising green and resilient infrastructure. 
 

Top News

UN Chief Guterres   / World peace / World Habitat Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

30m | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

3h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

1h | Panorama
iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

17h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

18h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

18h | Videos
Octopuses: The masters of disguise

Octopuses: The masters of disguise

40m | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets