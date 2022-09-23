At least seven dead after landslides in El Salvador

World+Biz

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 12:43 pm

Related News

At least seven dead after landslides in El Salvador

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 12:43 pm
Relatives and neighbours carry one of five people who died after a mudslide caused by constant rains, in Huizucar, El Salvador September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Relatives and neighbours carry one of five people who died after a mudslide caused by constant rains, in Huizucar, El Salvador September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

At least seven people have died and one was injured in El Salvador after rains triggered landslides, authorities said on Thursday.

Two adults and three children were killed when a landslide buried their house in the municipality of Huizucar, according to the country's civil protection agency.

Authorities also reported two people died and a child was injured after a landslide covered a house in the town of Panchimalco, 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of San Salvador.

"We had an incident in Huizucar, where unfortunately five lives have been lost," Civil Protection Director Luis Amaya said in an interview with local radio.

The Civil Protection unit maintains an orange alert in 29 coastal municipalities of the country and a yellow alert throughout the territory as rains continue to affect the country.

El Salvador / Landslide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

5h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

6h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

7h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

3h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

3h | Videos
How to choose the best gaming controller?

How to choose the best gaming controller?

3h | Videos
Lack of education has not stopped autorickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education has not stopped autorickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh