Labour wins UK election as Sunak's conservatives collapse

05 July, 2024, 10:10 am
Labour party members celebrate as the counting of votes continues, during the UK election in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, July 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters
  • Labour wins enough seats to secure majority as Tories lose support
  • Sunak concedes defeat, Starmer says Labour will "start the next chapter"
  • A number of government ministers lose their seats, but Hunt hangs on
  • Exit poll projects Labour to win biggest majority since 1997

Labour has officially won the 2024 general election of the UK. 

With many results still to be announced from yesterday's vote, centre-left Labour has already won more than 326 of the 650 seats in parliament, with an exit poll suggesting it would capture about 410.

This win has brought the curtain down on 14 years of increasingly tumultuous Conservative-led government. 

Speaking in central London, the next prime minister Keir Starmer says "change begins now".

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain&#039;s Labour party, speaks at a reception to celebrate his win in the election, at Tate Modern, in London, Britain, July 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters
"It feels good, I have to be honest," he tells a cheering crowd.

Starmer said the fight for trust would be the "battle that defines our age" and he would be judged on his ability to show that politics could be a force for good in the world.

Starmer, set to lead a centre-left party into power just as the far right makes gains in Europe, said his mandate from the British people was a "great responsibility" and he pledged to start work straightaway on improving the country, reports Reuters. 

"Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together: national renewal," he told supporters after his party won enough seats to hold a majority in parliament.

"The fight for trust is the battle that defines our age. It is why we've campaigned so hard on demonstrating we are fit for public service."

"We have to return politics to public service. Show that politics can be a force for good."

