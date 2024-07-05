It's now time for us to deliver: Keir Starmer after winning London seat

Keir Starmer looks on as the counting of votes continues during the UK election in London, 5 July 2024. Photo: Reuters

Labour leader Keir Starmer held his seat in Holborn and St Pancras, with the Conservatives in fourth place, beaten by an Independent campaigning on the issue of Gaza, and the Green candidate.

​​​He called his victory a "huge privilege", but his majority was significantly reduced.

"Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they are ready for change, to end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service," Starmer said.

"You have voted, it's now time for us to deliver."

Keir Starmer is set to become Britain's next prime minister with his Labour Party set to win a massive majority in a parliamentary election, an exit poll on Thursday indicated, forecasting Rishi Sunak's Conservatives would suffer historic losses.

The Labour Party hopes that is just what Britain wants and needs after 14 turbulent years of Conservative rule. Starmer, the center-left party's 61-year-old leader, is the current favorite to win the country's 4 July election.