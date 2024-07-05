UK Labour party lose in Muslim dominated areas

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 01:15 pm

UK Labour party lose in Muslim dominated areas

Starmer has maintained a strongly pro-Israel stance even as the death toll in Gaza has increased amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/ File Photo
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/ File Photo

Despite Labour being poised for a landslide victory, the party's stance on the war in Gaza has led to a loss of support in significant Muslim communities.

In Leicester South, prominent Labour politician Jonathan Ashworth lost his seat to independent candidate Shockat Adam, who focused his campaign on Gaza. Ashworth, who was expected to be appointed to the Cabinet, saw his vote count drop by 20,000 compared to 2019, reports Euro News.

In Leicester East, which has one of the UK's highest Muslim populations, the Conservatives gained a seat from Labour, whose vote share fell by 29 points.

According to Euro News, Labour leader Keir Starmer also experienced a reduced majority in his Holborn and St. Pancras seat in north London, with over 7,000 votes going to a pro-Gaza candidate.

Starmer has maintained a strongly pro-Israel stance even as the death toll in Gaza has increased amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

