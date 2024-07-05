UK PM Sunak concedes election defeat, says Labour has won

World+Biz

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:50 pm

Related News

UK PM Sunak concedes election defeat, says Labour has won

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on after winning his seat at Richmond and Northallerton during the UK election in Northallerton, Britain, July 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on after winning his seat at Richmond and Northallerton during the UK election in Northallerton, Britain, July 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election on Friday, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future ."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In line with tradition, Sunak will be expected to vacate Downing Street quickly – in contrast to other democracies such as the US, where the transfer of power is slower.

As the leader of the party that's expected to achieve the second-highest number of MPs, Sunak will become the leader of the opposition – though it remains to be seen whether he chooses to stay as the head of his party.

Top News

sunak / UK election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Raju Ahmed, a member of Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh releases a Cobra snake, captured from a locality, at Bhawal Forest in Gazipur recently. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

2h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

4h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

4h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

15h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

16h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

17h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

17h | Videos