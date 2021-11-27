Japan tightening border controls on three more African countries - Foreign Ministry

People wait before check-in counters at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, on June 17 as the airport resumed some international flights. Photo: Japan Times

Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations of Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, requiring a 10-day quarantine for any entrants, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa.

The new rules will take effect from midnight (1500 GMT on Saturday) and come a day after Japan tightened border controls for those arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Lesotho.