Japan to look into summit meet with China - Nikkei quotes Japan minister

World+Biz

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 05:20 pm

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Q&amp;A round after delivering a speech at the Guildhall in London, Britain May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Q&A round after delivering a speech at the Guildhall in London, Britain May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Japan will look into holding a summit meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Nikkei business daily quoted Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as saying in an interview on Friday.

Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued with a territorial dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited East China Sea islets, legacy of Japan's wartime aggression and regional rivalry.

The meeting could take a form of in-person talks or telephone conversation, but it will more likely be an online conference sometime this fall, the Nikkei said.

