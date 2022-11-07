IOM calls for immediate action on human mobility for climate change

World+Biz

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

IOM calls for immediate action on human mobility for climate change

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 05:01 pm
Nika is the mayor of the remote outer atoll of Likiep. The Marshall Islands are vulnerable to climate change impacts. Photo: IOM/Muse Mohammed
Nika is the mayor of the remote outer atoll of Likiep. The Marshall Islands are vulnerable to climate change impacts. Photo: IOM/Muse Mohammed

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is calling for immediate action on human mobility in contexts of climate change, environmental degradation and disasters as the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) began in Egypt on Sunday.

In a report Friday (4 November), the UN body said that climate change has had a big hand in reshaping migration patterns in recent years.

"It is long overdue to follow the detailed agreements made in the context of climate negotiations, disaster risk reduction, migration governance and other processes affected by the current climate crisis," read the report.

The IOM said the agreements need to be urgently matched with action on the ground in national and local contexts.

To support States and the wider international community in this implementation stage, IOM has launched its new flagship report. According to the IDMC's Global Report on Internal Displacement 2022, disasters linked to natural hazards led to 23.7 million internal displacements.

"This report sets out a way forward to provide people with the right to choose and define mobility in a changing climate," says IOM Director General António Vitorino.

"There is no time to lose. We must accelerate implementation of these solutions at the local level with communities."

The report, People on the Move in a Changing Climate – Linking Policy, Evidence and Action, provides communities, partners, governments and other UN agencies with guidelines to scale up the implementation of adaptative action.

The three recommendations are providing solutions for people to stay- averting and minimising displacement though disaster risk reduction and in situ adaptation; providing solutions for people on the move- minimising and better addressing losses and damages, including displacement through anticipatory action; and providing solutions for people to move- enabling safe and regular migration

The same objectives have already been set in the IOM Institutional Strategy on Migration, Environment and Climate Change 2021–2030.

The new report also highlights practical solutions implemented by IOM and global partners to inspire policy makers to identify and replicate good practices.

For instance, community engagement in Burundi has reduced risks for settlements and housing linked to natural hazards, in addition to population movements. In Tajikistan, providing training on climate change adaptation and financial literacy and management to women who have chosen to stay has helped them with channeling their remittances into climate change adaptation and resilience-building.

IOM remains fully committed to stand together with the international community and take urgent action to design and implement sustainable solutions to assist and protect those who are most affected by the adverse impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and disasters, including migrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Top News

IOM / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

6h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

7h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

20h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

21h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

23h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation