Indonesia, Australia renew defence pact, sign security agreements

World+Biz

Reuters
09 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 12:03 pm

Indonesia, Australia renew defence pact, sign security agreements

Indonesia and Australia renewed a joint defence pact and agreed to boost training ties as part of a series of agreements during a meeting of ministers of both counties on Thursday, Indonesian government ministers said.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said after a meeting with counterpart Marise Payne that memoranda of understanding (MOU) agreements were signed in counter-terrorism, defence and cybersecurity, while defence minister Prabowo Subianto said joint defence training ties would be increased.

