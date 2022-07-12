IMF, World Bank to return to in-person annual meetings in October

12 July, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 09:31 pm

IMF, World Bank to return to in-person annual meetings in October

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank said on Tuesday they will hold 2022 annual meetings fully in person in October, marking their first major gatherings to return to pre-pandemic conditions since October 2019.

The two institutions said in a joint statement that would hold the meetings 10-16 Oct. at their neighboring headquarters in Washington, but will monitor health conditions and may adjust their plans accordingly.

The IMF and World Bank spring and annual meetings were held in a largely virtual format in 2020, while shifting in 2021 to a hybrid format with country delegations meeting in person but media and public policy events held virtually. Prior to the pandemic, the meetings typically drew over 10,000 people to a cluster of office buildings near the White House.

