IAEA will have no access to surveillance camera footage in Iran - state-run TV

World+Biz

Reuters
12 September, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 09:47 am

Related News

IAEA will have no access to surveillance camera footage in Iran - state-run TV

The report, yet to be confirmed by the Iranian government, comes as the head of the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, prepared to fly to Tehran for talks that could ease a standoff between Iran and the West

Reuters
12 September, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 09:47 am
Photo :BSS
Photo :BSS

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will have no access to footage captured by surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites, Iran's state-run Press TV channel said on Twitter on Saturday.

The channel added that an "informed source rejects reports suggesting that Iran may reconsider (its) decision on IAEA access restrictions."

The report, yet to be confirmed by the Iranian government, comes as the head of the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, prepared to fly to Tehran for talks that could ease a standoff between Iran and the West.

The IAEA informed member states this week that there had been no progress on two key issues: explaining uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to monitoring equipment so that the agency can continue to keep track of parts of Iran's nuclear programme.

IAEA / Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues