IAEA will have no access to surveillance camera footage in Iran - state-run TV

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will have no access to footage captured by surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites, Iran's state-run Press TV channel said on Twitter on Saturday.

The channel added that an "informed source rejects reports suggesting that Iran may reconsider (its) decision on IAEA access restrictions."

The report, yet to be confirmed by the Iranian government, comes as the head of the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, prepared to fly to Tehran for talks that could ease a standoff between Iran and the West.

The IAEA informed member states this week that there had been no progress on two key issues: explaining uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to monitoring equipment so that the agency can continue to keep track of parts of Iran's nuclear programme.