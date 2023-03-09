The Guardian bags Daily Newspaper of the Year award

The Guardian was awarded the "Daily Newspaper of the Year and Supplement of the Year" at the prestigious Press Awards held at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London on Wednesday (8 March).

The Guardian's Aditya Chakrabortty won the columnist of the year while Jay Rayner from the Observer won critic of the year awards, reports The Guardian.

Pippa Crerar, current political editor of The Guardian won the political journalist of the year award for her work at the Daily Mirror. Ben Jennings received high praise in the cartoonist of the year category.

The prize was given to The Guardian for its comprehensive coverage of UK and international news, as well as sport, business, culture, and lifestyle, according to the remarks made by the organisers in the Newspaper of the Year citation.

Organisers said it was judged "Not just on front page stories or scoops but on coverage of news, foreign affairs, business, sport and lifestyle, with attention paid to the quality of features and supplements as well as design and use of photography and a distinct and successful digital strategy encompassed by a thriving website."