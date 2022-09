FILE PHOTO: The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to resolve Seoul's concerns over the recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The law eliminates federal tax credits for electric vehicles made outside North America, meaning companies including Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp will no longer be eligible for such subsidies.