Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication after 'frank exchange' - US Treasury

Global Economy

Reuters
18 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:40 pm

Related News

Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication after 'frank exchange' - US Treasury

Reuters
18 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 06:40 pm
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opens a water bottle during her interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opens a water bottle during her interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues during a two-and-a-half hour meeting in Zurich on Wednesday, the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury said the meeting - their first in person - was "candid, substantive, and constructive".

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on climate finance on a bilateral and multilateral basis, such as within the United Nations, Group of 20 economies and APEC, the Treasury said. It added that Yellen looked forward to traveling to China soon.

"While we have areas of disagreement, and we will convey them directly, we should not allow misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship," Yellen said at the start of the meeting.

Liu said both countries need "serious communication" and coordination on issues including climate change and the economy, and that he was ready for an in-depth exchange.

"We do believe that we have to always bear in mind the bigger picture, try to manage our differences appropriately and seek common ground," Liu said, speaking through an interpreter. "In this way, hopefully we can work together to maintain the overall stability of Chinese-US relations."

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to increase communication when they met in Indonesia in November.

"Both sides agreed it is important for the functioning of the global economy to further enhance communication around macroeconomic and financial issues," the Treasury said after Yellen and Liu met.

"Secretary Yellen also raised issues of concern in a frank exchange of views," it added. "She looks forward to traveling to China and to welcoming her counterparts to the United States in the near future."

Liu, a confidante of Xi, on Tuesday urged global leaders gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum to abandon what he called a "Cold War mentality" and expand international cooperation on issues such as climate change.

Yellen and other top US officials say the US economy should be able to skip a recession in 2023, but acknowledge slower growth is likely.

China's economic growth looks set to rebound from mid-2023 following relaxed Covid-19 curbs after slumping to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century.

The IMF has warned against decoupling the global economy into two competing blocs, saying it could reduce global economic output by up to 7%, and even more in vulnerable countries.

Yellen's meeting with Liu came before a three-country visit to Africa, where she will push to expand US trade and business ties with the continent, which China has long dominated.

She is also expected to repeat her criticism of Beijing - now the world's largest creditor - for not moving more quickly to provide debt relief, as well as its use of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region and "non-market" economic practices.

Yellen has met virtually three times with Liu since taking office, and met in Bali, Indonesia, with Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang. Liu will step down this year as part of an overhaul of China's economic leadership disclosed in September.

In December, Yellen told reporters she was also open to visiting China and looked forward to more "intense interactions" with Chinese officials.

 

Top News / World+Biz

US-China / Macroeconomic / ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

12h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

11h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

1h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

3h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

4h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC