World Bank sees 'alternative' path for Afghanistan to escape economic disaster

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
14 April, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 11:40 am

Related News

World Bank sees 'alternative' path for Afghanistan to escape economic disaster

BSS/AFP
14 April, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 11:40 am
World Bank sees &#039;alternative&#039; path for Afghanistan to escape economic disaster

Afghanistan can avoid an economic collapse, but only if it receives international assistance and if the Taliban government respects human rights and "sound" management of its finances, the World Bank said Wednesday.

"An alternative pathway is possible," the Washington-based development lender said in a statement, pointing to Afghanistan's agricultural and natural resource sectors, young population and improving security.

"But moving towards this trajectory would require actions by both the international community and the interim Taliban administration," the World Bank said.

Among donors, "there is an expectation that the Interim Taliban Administration adheres to basic standards for the treatment of women and girls, respect for human rights and sound economic management."

Since taking power last August, the Taliban has gone back on promises of a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

Late last month, they reversed their decision to allow girls to study in secondary schools.

The country has also descended into a serious economic crisis after countries froze Afghanistan's assets held abroad and cut off aid, though some assistance has been restored.

The World Bank warned that "under current conditions, the outlook for Afghanistan's economy is dire," and predicted per-capita GDP would drop by 30 percent by the end of this year compared to 2020, while per-capita incomes have likely fallen by a third in the final months of last year.

"The economy will not grow fast enough to improve livelihoods or generate opportunities for the 600,000 Afghans reaching working age every year," according to the bank.

World+Biz / Middle East

Afghanistan / World Bank / Afghan economy / Afghanistan Economy / Afghanistan economic collapse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

2h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

3h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

3h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

3h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

3h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

3h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research