UN focused on improving Russian exports ahead of grain deal deadline

Global Economy

Reuters
10 June, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 08:55 am

Related News

UN focused on improving Russian exports ahead of grain deal deadline

Reuters
10 June, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 08:55 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United Nations has helped boost Russian exports of food and fertilizers, facilitating a steady flow of ships to its ports and lower freight and insurance rates, a UN spokesman said on Friday after UN and Russian officials discussed the efforts.

Top UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan met with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin in Geneva on Friday as Moscow threatens to walk away from a deal allowing the safe export of food and fertilizer from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on 17 July if obstacles to its own such shipments are not removed.

To convince Moscow to agree to the pact known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year - a three-year agreement was struck at the same time under which UN officials agreed to help Russia with its own food and fertilizer exports.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said "the past months have shown tangible progress" on improving Russian exports, but added: "Challenges remain but we will spare no effort to overcome all remaining obstacles."

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

Russia's Ambassador to Turkey said on Friday that while Moscow continues talks with the United Nations on the Black Sea grain deal, there are no grounds to extend it beyond 17 July, the RIA news agency reported.

Dujarric said that in the coming weeks UN officials would remain focused on trying to further improve Russian food and fertilizer exports before 17 July.

"The United Nations remains resolutely committed to working for global food security by ensuring that essential food and fertilizers reach global markets and are available and affordable for all," he said.

World+Biz / Europe

Russia / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

34m | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

20h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

15h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

23h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg