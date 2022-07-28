Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU: Zelensky

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
28 July, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 12:01 pm

Related News

Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU: Zelensky

BSS/AFP
28 July, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 12:01 pm
Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday Ukraine will up its export of electricity to the European Union as the bloc faces an energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion.

"We are preparing to increase our electricity exports to consumers in the European Union," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation.

"Our exports would not only allow us to increase our income in foreign currency but will also help our partners to resist Russian energy pressure," he said after Russia drastically slashed its gas deliveries to Europe.

"We will gradually make Ukraine one of the guarantors of European energy security," he added.

The Ukrainian electricity grid was connected to the European network in mid-March, helping to keep supplies flowing despite the war.

Ukraine started exporting electricity to the European Union via Romania in early July.

Germany's energy regulator said Russia's state energy giant Gazprom cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to about 20 percent of capacity on Wednesday from 40 percent.

EU states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine, rejecting Moscow's claims of technical issues with the pipeline.

The EU has strongly backed Ukraine following Russia's February invasion, slapping Moscow with a barrage of sanctions and granting Kyiv "candidate status", a first step towards membership of the bloc.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

EU / Electricity / Ukraine / Europe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

3h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

4h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

3h | Videos
Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

3h | Videos
The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

3h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuPgBGYkY44

Students protest to increase campus security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112