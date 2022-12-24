Ukraine estimates grain harvest fell around 40%

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
24 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 11:06 am

Related News

Ukraine estimates grain harvest fell around 40%

BSS/AFP
24 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 11:06 am
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Ukraine estimates its grain harvest fell by around 40 percent year on year due to the Russian invasion, a representative for the country's industry told AFP Friday.

"We expect a grain harvest of 65-66 million tonnes" by the end of the year, the head of the Ukrainian Grain Association Sergiy Ivashchenko said, following a record harvest of 106 million tonnes last year.

"The main reason is the war," which immediately led to fuel shortages and hindered sowing, Ivashchenko said.

Ukraine is a major exporter but Russia's invasion in late February stopped shipments and blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in Ukraine's ports.

"Ports were blocked... this broke a cycle" by cutting farmers' source of income, Ivashchenko said.

"That, and of course the war, meant farmers did not have enough money to buy fertilisers, their yield decreased," he explained.

A landmark deal signed in July and brokered by the UN and Turkey established a safe shipping corridor for exports to resume.

"The occupation of several regions, fighting in the fields, and the destruction of infrastructure" still crippled production, Ivashchenko said.

"We usually sowed grains over about 25 million hectares. This year we only harvested over 18-19 million hectares," he said.

The landmark deal was extended for 120 days in November after intense negotiations with Russia, which temporarily pulled out of the agreement.

Overall, 580 ships transporting around 15 million tonnes of cereals have left Ukrainian ports since then, according to the country's authorities.

 

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Ukraine / grain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

5h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

5h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

4h | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

21h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

20h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards