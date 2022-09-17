Putin says Russia ready to give free fertilisers to developing world

Reuters
17 September, 2022, 04:10 pm
17 September, 2022, 04:10 pm

Putin says Russia ready to give free fertilisers to developing world

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to provide more than 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilisers stuck in European ports to the developing world for free if Europe agreed to further relax sanctions on Russian exports.

Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Putin said Europe had only "partially" removed sanctions that Moscow says block its ability to sell and send fertilisers around the world.

Putin said Russia welcomed a decision by the European Union to ease some logistical sanctions on Russian exports, but accused the bloc of acting "selfishly" by only lifting sanctions for its own members.

"Only they can purchase our fertilisers. But what about the developing world and the world's poorest countries," Putin said at the SCO leaders' summit.

Allowing Russian fertilisers reach global markets was part of a landmark Black Sea grain deal reached with Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations in July that saw Russia lift its military blockade of Ukraine's southern ports and allow Kyiv to start exporting grain.

Putin said Russia has 300,000 tonnes of fertilisers currently sitting in European ports that Moscow was ready to send to the developing world for free when the sanctions are lifted.

