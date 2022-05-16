Oil prices fall on China's weak economic data

Global Economy

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Oil prices fall on China's weak economic data

Brent crude was down 72 cents, or 0.7%, at $110.83 a barrel at 1236 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 58 cents, or 0.5%, to $109.91 a barrel

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:13 pm
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

Summary

  • EU hopeful of Russian oil embargo deal in May, diplomats say
  • China April oil refinery output at 2-yr low as Covid curbs bite
  • China's economy cools sharply in April
  • US gasoline futures hit all-time highs

Oil prices fell on Monday as widespread lockdowns in China and weak Chinese economic data fuelled fears of a global recession, though the market found some support as the European Union stepped closer to an import ban on Russian crude.

Brent crude was down 72 cents, or 0.7%, at $110.83 a barrel at 1236 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 58 cents, or 0.5%, to $109.91 a barrel.

The fall in oil prices "is chiefly due to the weak Chinese economic data, as the lockdown measures are having a direct impact on the world's second-largest market," said Barbara Lambrecht, energy analyst at Commerzbank.

It is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.

Latest Chinese data showed retail sales in April shrank almost 11% from a year earlier, while factory production fell 2.9% year-on-year.

In line with the unexpected industrial output decline, China processed 11% less crude oil in April, with daily throughput the lowest since March 2020.

However, oil prices found some support as the European Union's diplomats and officials expressed optimism about reaching a deal on a phased embargo of Russian oil despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe.

Austria expects the EU to agree on the sanctions in the coming days, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the bloc would need a few more days to find agreement.

"With a planned ban by the EU on Russian oil and slow increase in OPEC output, oil prices are expected to stay close to the current levels near $110 a barrel," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory.

Meanwhile, US gasoline futures set an all-time high again on Monday as falling stockpiles fuelled supply concerns.

"Oil prices will remain bullish, especially WTI's near-term contract, as US gasoline prices continued to rise amid weaker imports of petroleum products from Europe," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

Top News / World+Biz

china / China Oil / China's weak economic data

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

6h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

7h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

7h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

40m | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

3h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

3h | Videos
How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists