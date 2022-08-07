Kuwait's Agility signs 1.4b euro facility with banks

Reuters
07 August, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 01:00 pm

U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, said on Sunday it had signed a new credit facility of 1.4 billion euros.

The transaction is part of a financing round that is expected to total about $3.2 billion, it said. The company said the money would will pay for the company's growth plans, including the financing of its acquisition of British aviation services company John Menzies.MNZS.L

Agility did not disclose the source of the credit facility.

Agility said on Thursday it had finalised its 763 million-pound ($924.37 million) acquisition of John Menzies, which it said would be combined with National Aviation Services (NAS).

The acquisition valued John Menzies at approximately 571 million pounds on a fully diluted basis and about 763 million pounds on an enterprise value basis, it said at the time.

