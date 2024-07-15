Kuwait announces 'giant' oil discovery

Global Economy

Reuters
15 July, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:08 am

Related News

Kuwait announces 'giant' oil discovery

KPC's CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasir Al-Sabah said in a video posted by the company on X that the new discovery's reserves were equivalent to the country's entire production in three years

Reuters
15 July, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:08 am
Crude oil pouring out of a barrel. File Photo: Reuters
Crude oil pouring out of a barrel. File Photo: Reuters

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Sunday it had made a "giant" oil discovery in the Al-Nokhatha field east of the Kuwaiti island of Failaka, with oil reserves estimated at 3.2 billion barrels. 

KPC's CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasir Al-Sabah said in a video posted by the company on X that the new discovery's reserves were equivalent to the country's entire production in three years.

The initial estimated area of the newly discovered oil well is around 96 square km, KPC said in its statement. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It added that the preliminary estimates of the hydrocarbon reserves present at the well were estimated at approximately 2.1 billion barrels of light oil, and 5.1 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, which correspond to 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

World+Biz / Middle East

Kuwait / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

29m | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

19m | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

12h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

1h | Videos
Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

11h | Videos