Global regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins

Global Economy

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 03:00 pm

Related News

Global regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Major stablecoins must comply with the same safeguards as traditional forms of payments, global regulators said on Wednesday, tightening controls over a battered crypto sector.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable value relative to traditional currencies, or to a commodity, to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce.

IOSCO, a global body for securities regulators, and a committee at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a forum for central banks, said on Wednesday they had formally adopted proposals put out for public consultation last October. 

The new guidance shows when existing payment sector rules should apply to large stablecoins, marking a major step forward in applying "same risk, same regulation", they said.

"We expect the same level of robustness and strength in these aspects in systemically important stablecoin arrangements," Ashley Alder, chair of IOSCO and CEO of Hong Kong's securities regulator, said in a statement.

The guidance covers managing risks, governance and transparency standards.

"Recent developments in the cryptoasset market have again brought urgency for authorities to address the potential risks posed by cryptoassets, including stablecoins more broadly," said Jon Cunliffe, chair of the BIS committee and deputy governor of the Bank of England.

TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed earlier this year, while crypto lender Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy this month. 

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has slumped some 70% since its November record of $69,000.

Global regulators are set to go further in October when the Financial Stability Board, a global regulatory body which includes IOSCO, proposes "robust" rules for cryptocurrencies more generally. 

Global watchdogs are playing catch up with the European Union which this month approved a groundbreaking law to regulate cryptomarkets, including stablecoins. 

Britain is due to propose rules to regulate systemically important stablecoins this month as part of a draft law on reforming financial services and markets.

World+Biz

Bitcoin / Cryptoverse / cryptocurrency / Cryptocurrencies / Crypto Currency / Cryptocurrency Market / Stablecoins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

5h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

4h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

4h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155