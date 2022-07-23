Gazprom says no additional obligations for Russia to get Nord Stream 1 turbine

Global Economy

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 10:21 am

Related News

Gazprom says no additional obligations for Russia to get Nord Stream 1 turbine

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 10:21 am
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the &#039;Nord Stream 1&#039; gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday the current contract with Siemens Energy does not require Russia to take any further action in order to facilitate the return of a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, restarted pumping gas on Thursday after a 10-day maintenance, but at only 40% of its capacity.

Gazprom cut the flows in June, saying it could not get back the turbine, which had been sent to Canada for repairs. Germany, in turn, has said that the turbine in question was meant to be used in September only.

It said on Friday that the company still had not obtained necessary documentation from Siemens Energy confirming the exemption from European Union and Canadian sanctions for the turbine to be returned to the Portovaya compressor station.

On Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said the turbine was stuck in transit in Germany because Russia has so far not given the go-ahead to transport it back. 

"Gazprom underscored that the current terms of the contract do not provide for additional obligations of the Russian side to obtain this engine," the Kremlin-controlled company said in a statement after it had again asked Siemens Energy for the papers.

Germany dismisses Russia's argument that the missing turbine is the reason for lower supplies via Nord Stream 1, and has accused Moscow of using gas flows as a political weapon. Russia has said it was a reliable energy supplier.

World+Biz / Europe

Gazprom / Nord Stream 1 / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

1h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

3h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

16h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group