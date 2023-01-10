G7 seeks two price caps for Russian oil products

Global Economy

Reuters
10 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 06:25 pm

Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool
Flags are pictured during the first working session of G-7 foreign ministers in Muenster, Germany, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool

The Group of Seven (G7) coalition will seek to set two price caps on Russian refined products in February, one for products trading at a premium to crude oil and the other for those trading at a discount, a G7 official said.

The coalition - which consists of Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States, plus the 27-nation European Union - introduced a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude from 5 December on top of the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

From 5 February the coalition will also impose price caps on Russian products, such as diesel, kerosene and fuel oil, to further reduce Moscow's revenue from energy exports and its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

But capping Russian oil product prices is more complicated than setting a price limit on crude alone, because there are many oil products and their price often depends on where they are bought, rather than where they are produced, the official said, asking not to be named.

Citing the example of diesel and kerosene that tend to trade at a premium to crude, while fuel oil typically sells at a discount, he said this was why the G7 was considering two price caps.

 

