Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to US as many worry about food shortages

Global Economy

22 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 05:30 pm

Related News

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to US as many worry about food shortages

22 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 05:30 pm
Signage is seen outside of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signage is seen outside of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the United States, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages.

President Joe Biden's administration has not blacklisted Russian agricultural commodities, including fertilizers, in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion. Still, many Western banks and traders have steered clear of Russian supplies for fear of running afoul of rapidly changing rules.

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of fertilizer, key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high. Farmers have scaled back fertilizer use due to high prices, and cut the amount of land they plan to cultivate.

Washington sanctioned Russian crude, refined products, coal and liquefied natural gas, and imposed an 22 April  deadline to wind down imports.

The Liberia-flagged tanker Johnny Ranger was scheduled to arrive in New Orleans on Monday carrying about 39,000 tonnes of urea ammonium nitrate solution, a fertilizer produced by combining urea, nitric acid and ammonia, the sources and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The vessel loaded last month at St. Petersburg, according to Eikon data.

Details on the seller and buyer were not immediately available. The US Treasury Department and the US Customs and Border Protection agency declined to comment.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States has never sanctioned food or agricultural goods from Russia. "Unlike the Russian government, we have no interest in weaponizing food to create humanitarian crises at the expense of vulnerable populations."

US non-food sanctions will remain in place until Russian President Vladimir Putin stops the war in Ukraine, the person added.

In 2021, the United States imported $262.6 million worth of urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia, according to the Commerce Department.

This week, the US International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia in an effort to ease fertilizer shortages and price increases.

Top News / World+Biz

Fertilizer / Russia Fertilizer / Food Shortage / global food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

7h | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

8h | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comparative trends of memorisation among urban and rural students

Comparative trends of memorisation among urban and rural students

1h | Videos
Get the right curtains for your home

Get the right curtains for your home

1h | Videos
How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

8h | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online