Euro down, Bund yields inch up after US payrolls beat forecast

A Euro banknote is displayed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken on 14 February 2022. Photo: Reuters

The euro slipped on Friday after the release of a bigger-than-forecast US payrolls figure for June, while German 10-year bond yields rose, tracking Treasuries.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's employment report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.

The euro slipped 0.35% by 1245 GMT at $1.012, but stayed off earlier session lows that had taken it to the brink of parity with the dollar .

German 10-year government bond yields were up 4.5 basis points at 1.322% , off a session high of 1.34%, while Europe's equity index turned negative after the data and was down 0.55%.

Terminal rate pricing for June 2023 according to Fed fund futures edged up to around 3.5% versus 3.4% before the data.