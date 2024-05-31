US refiners boosting fuel output past 90% of capacity for summer driving season

World+Biz

Reuters
31 May, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 10:46 pm

Related News

US refiners boosting fuel output past 90% of capacity for summer driving season

Strong spring production levels have retail gasoline prices on par with a year ago, according to motorist group AAA.

Reuters
31 May, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 10:46 pm
Storage tanks are seen at Marathon Petroleum&#039;s Los Angeles Refinery, which processes domestic &amp; imported crude oil into California Air Resources Board (CARB), gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products, in Carson, California, U.S., March 11, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Storage tanks are seen at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery, which processes domestic & imported crude oil into California Air Resources Board (CARB), gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products, in Carson, California, U.S., March 11, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bing Guan

US crude oil refiners aim to operate above 90% of their combined processing capacity for the remainder of the quarter after completing planned overhauls, said analysts contacted by Reuters.

Strong spring production levels have retail gasoline prices on par with a year ago, according to motorist group AAA. The nationwide average price for a gallon on regular gasoline was $3.559 on Friday, just below the $3.576 of a year-ago, AAA said.

During January and February, the latest months for which data is available, US refineries ran at an average 86% of their combined processing capacity of 18.1 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"If we had to put a number on it, maybe around 90% would be a fair forecast for Q2 2024," said Matthew Blair, downstream research director at financial firm Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co.

Refiners were completing overhauls in April, Blair said, and have ramped up production in May. The 90% target is below the industry's 93% capacity achieved in the second quarter of 2023, according to the EIA.

"From the profitability standpoint, it's setting up to be a pretty good summer here to see utilization still feel a little low as we head into the spring combined with continuing low product inventories."

Top U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N said last month that it was planning to run its refineries at 94% of their combined 2.9 million bpd capacity during the second quarter, up from 82% during heavy maintenance in the first quarter.

"In the ramp up to summer driving season, they're going to be running over 90%," said John Auers, managing director of consultancy Refined Fuels Analytics.

Valero Energy Corp the second largest US refiner, plans to run its refineries up to 95% of their combined total production capacity, the company said on April 25.

Andrew Lipow, president of energy consultancy Lipow Oil Associates, said he expects refiners "to operate from 90% to 95% for the balance of the quarter."

Top News

energy / US / price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

14h | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

11h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

1d | Videos
How the American Dream came true?

How the American Dream came true?

1h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

1d | Videos