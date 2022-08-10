Dollar edges higher as traders await US inflation report

Global Economy

Reuters
10 August, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 12:10 pm

Related News

Dollar edges higher as traders await US inflation report

Reuters
10 August, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 12:10 pm
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.

The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of peers, was up 0.047% at 106.38 at 3:15pm Eastern time (1915 GMT).

The greenback had drifted lower in thin summer trading from the start of the session, but then reversed course as US stock markets slid on profit warnings, global inflationary concerns, and data that showed US worker productivity fell sharply in the second quarter.

"There's a lot of global issues and we cannot ignore them and that puts a lot of downward pressure on global growth," Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA said of the dollar's safe haven appeal.

The big focus for traders is on Wednesday's US Consumer Price Index report, which is expected to show that decades-high inflation eased in July following back-to-back 75-basis point hikes by the Fed in June and July.

But data on Friday showed that US employers hired far more workers than expected last month, with wages still rising at a strong clip, boosting bets for another mammoth rate hike by the Fed at its Sept. 20-21 meeting. 

Money-market futures show traders see about a two-thirds chance of a 75 bps hike next month.

"We've been getting consistently hotter-than-expected inflation reports and if that happens again, the market is not prepared for that," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "If that happens, we're testing parity again against the euro," he said of the potential for more dollar strength.

The euro was up 0.2% at $1.0204, sterling dipped 0.12% to $1.2065. Versus the yen, the dollar fell 0.14 at 135.195 yen.

Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year headline inflation at 8.7% - relatively high, but below last month's 9.1% figure. The Fed targets inflation at 2%.

Heightened expectations for aggressive near-term hikes, have pushed short-dated Treasury yields further above long-term peers.

The gap between two and 10-year Treasury yields, a reliable recession indicator, has grown to its largest in two decades.

"The US yield curve is inverted, suggesting recession down the line. But equity markets look as if they believe the Fed is going to stop soon and start cutting in 2023," said Mizuho senior economist Colin Asher.

"I think tomorrow's CPI data will suggest the Fed is not going to stop, which to me suggests weaker equity markets ahead which will limit any dip in the dollar in the next few months."

The dollar's safe haven status, though, makes the greenback's reaction a little harder to predict, especially as growth and geopolitical worries swirl.

China extended military drills near Taiwan, and the self-ruled island's foreign minister said China was using the drills launched in protest against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as an excuse to prepare for an invasion. 

Elsewhere, Australia's dollar, viewed as a barometer of market risk, dropped 0.41% to $0.6955 and New Zealand's dollar slid 0.14% to $0.62765.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

US dollar / Dollar / US inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

1h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

2h | Videos
Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import