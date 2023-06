Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Tomas Massa meets Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during his visit to Beijing, China, in this undated handout image released 2 June, 2023. Argentine Ministry of Economy/Handout via REUTERS

China has signed a cooperation agreement with Argentina on promoting the joint construction of the 'Belt and Road Initiative', China's state planner said on Friday.

The agreement will deepen China and Argentina's cooperation on areas including infrastructure, energy, economy and trade, as well as finance, the National Development and Reform Commision said in a statement.