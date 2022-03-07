Asia falters as Russia-Ukraine crisis stokes inflation worries

Global Economy

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

Asia falters as Russia-Ukraine crisis stokes inflation worries

Markets are bracing for the fallout from rising commodity prices, particularly higher inflation which could pressure the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to quickly tighten monetary policy, just as the world emerges from its pandemic slump

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 11:45 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manila, Bangkok stocks fall over 2%

S Korean won hits lowest since June 2020

Safe-haven Singapore bond yields tick down

Emerging Asian markets were a sea of red on Monday, with the Philippines and Thailand particularly hit by heightening concerns about the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on inflation and a global economic recovery.

Manila's share market slid 2.3% to a more than seven-week low, while the peso gave up 0.3%. Stock indexes in Japan and Taiwan each sank more than 3%, and Thai equities hit a five-week low.

Yields on Indonesia's benchmark bonds which have among the highest returns in the region, jumped 82 basis points to their highest in almost a year. Long-tenor bonds in Singapore, seen as a safe-haven bet, saw yields slip 38 basis points to 1.810%.

The jolt to regional assets was in tandem with volatile moves seen in global markets as oil prices sky-rocketed amid the risk the West banning Russian products as the military crisis in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation", escalates.

Markets are bracing for the fallout from rising commodity prices, particularly higher inflation which could pressure the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to quickly tighten monetary policy, just as the world emerges from its pandemic slump.

"Elevated oil prices may pose a threat to firms' margins and consumer spending outlook, at a time where the Fed will face greater pressure of having to over-correct with quicker and larger rate hikes in light of inflationary pressures," Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, said in a note.

Higher exposure to commodities helped limit losses in Indonesia, a net exporter of energy. The rupiah lost 0.2% while stocks gave up 0.7%.

In South Korea, the won eased more than 1% and the benchmark KOSPI stocks index tumbled as much as 2.5%.

The country's foreign exchange authority has been selling US dollars on Monday to limit a decline in the won after a warning that it was monitoring speculative movement in the offshore market.

"For the Korean market, the FX intervention will just absorb the market volatility so the KRW could still be weakened further in line with Asia FX," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"It's just that the overall volatility of KRW will be somewhat lowered."

Top News / World+Biz

Asian markets / Asian Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

1h | Panorama
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

1h | Brands
Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

2h | Brands
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering his historic 7th March Speech at a huge public rally at Racecourse Maidan (Suhrawardy Udyan, 7 March 1971). Photo: Collected

The phenomenal story of how Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech was recorded  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

59m | Videos
Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

1h | Videos
Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

1h | Videos
Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy