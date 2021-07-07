Global air travel demand 63% lower in May vs pre-pandemic - IATA

World+Biz

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 06:44 pm

Related News

Global air travel demand 63% lower in May vs pre-pandemic - IATA

International travel is much more affected by ongoing restrictions than travel within domestic markets like China and Russia, IATA said

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 06:44 pm
FILE PHOTO: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) logo is seen at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
FILE PHOTO: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) logo is seen at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Global airline industry body IATA said that passenger air travel demand remained subdued compared to pre-pandemic levels, with figures showing it was 63% lower in May 2021 than in the same month two years ago.

International travel is much more affected by ongoing restrictions than travel within domestic markets like China and Russia, IATA said.

IATA director general Willie Walsh called on governments to better co-ordinate between themselves to aid the airline industry's recovery.

"We're seeing a wide variation in the requirements for things like testing...clearly this is causing great confusion in the minds of consumers," Walsh told a briefing on Wednesday.

Top News / Global Economy

International Air Transport Association (IATA) / air travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

5h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

5h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh