Father, son charged with starting huge California forest fire

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
09 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:08 pm

Related News

Father, son charged with starting huge California forest fire

BSS/AFP
09 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:08 pm
US Forest Service firefighter Ben Foley lights backfires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, US August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
US Forest Service firefighter Ben Foley lights backfires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, US August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A father and son have been arrested on charges of starting a huge forest fire that burned more than 200,000 acres in northern California this summer, local officials said.

David Smith, 66, and Travis Smith, 32, were charged with starting a fire that led to the conflagration known as the Caldor Fire on August 14 near Lake Tahoe, a densely forested area popular with tourists.

It took firefighters 67 days to bring the fire under control, during which time five people were injured and 1,000 residential or commercial buildings were destroyed, according to the California fire department.

The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said in a statement the two men were charged with reckless arson and were under arrest.

The Caldor Fire prompted the evacuation of several dozen people in this region on the border with Nevada, located near the largest alpine lake in North America

California Fire / california / Forest Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

3h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

25m | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

19h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

22h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study