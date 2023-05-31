Experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI

World+Biz

Reuters
31 May, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 08:48 am

Related News

Experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI

Reuters
31 May, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 08:48 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday (30 May) joined experts and professors in raising the "risk of extinction from AI", which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," more than 350 signatories wrote in a letter published by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety (CAIS).

As well as Altman, they included the CEOs of AI firms DeepMind and Anthropic and executives from Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google (GOOGL.O).

Also among them were Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio - two of the three so-called "godfathers of AI" who received the 2018 Turing Award for their work on deep learning - and professors from institutions ranging from Harvard to China's Tsinghua University.

A statement from CAIS singled out Meta (META.O), where the third godfather of AI, Yann LeCun, works, for not signing the letter.

The letter coincided with the US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Sweden where politicians are expected to discuss regulating AI.

Elon Musk and a group of AI experts and industry executives were the first to cite potential societal risks in April.

Recent developments in AI have created tools supporters say can be used in applications from medical diagnostics to writing legal briefs, but this has sparked fears the technology could lead to privacy violations, power misinformation campaigns, and lead to issues with "smart machines" thinking for themselves.

AI pioneer Hinton earlier told Reuters that AI could pose a "more urgent" threat to humanity than climate change.

Last week OpenAI CEO Sam Altman referred to EU AI - the first effort to create a regulation for AI - as over-regulation and threatened to leave Europe. He reversed his stance within days after criticism from politicians.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet Altman on Thursday.

Tech

AI / AI risk / Future tech

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

18h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

20h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

11h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

12h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

13h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget